Bangla Hunt, a Credible Brand in Media Propagating Truth in Bengali Society

We live in a digital media age, where everything is catered digitally. The advent of social media and its popularity has given an edge to digital marketing as well. These days many of the media companies also have extended their branches to digital mode as well. Many of the conventional print media companies have shifted to digital shutting even their old publications embarking with a new venture in digital.

All thanks to the number of benefits it adds to both the target audience and the media companies that has made digital media an effective mode of disseminating news to the end users or consumers. This is where many media companies have scored the point and so is the case of the regional media publication houses as well. They very well know that they have a huge digital audience to address and hence they have embarked with this their digital extension. This brought up the Banglahunt Digital Media Pvt Ltd backed by the brand Bangla Hunt.

With the dearth of quality news standing for truth in regional media, there was always a need in the Indian society. Bangla Hunt has emerged as an important media company in the local news domain that caters this need in the media industry. Bangla Hunt in a leading media company, which caters high quality news in the world. It is backed by Banglahunt Digital Media Pvt Ltd, which caters the digital news aspect of the Bengali news reading crowd. The digital media company was founded by Krishna Chandra Garain & Udayan Biswas in Feb 2017 and the current CEO of the company is Krishna Chandra Garain.

Bangla Hunt is a news portal that has been in the market since past four years and it has an average visitors of around 6 to 10 million per month. The portal has everything which the target audience needs including the local news, the news from their state - West Bengal, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle and Horoscope to name a few. The key idea behind bringing the news portal is to give enough space to the issues hidden under the mainstream media and then publish the news without adding up their own views or opinions. The portal avoids publishing articles and editorial/opinion based articles.

Bangla Hunt with its digital agency Bangla Hunt Digit Media Pvt. Ltd is among the fastest growing regional news portals having a team of 30 employees. The company is able to get mentors like Harish Chandra Mourya of Examdays. The company chief Krishna Chandra feels that his presence will cater the best to the Bengali audience. The recent addition is the Newz Short is a latest portal, which was inaugurated by Mr. Jagdeep Dhankar the WB Governor, and hence was covered in the media getting good coverage and attention from the local people. The group Bangla Hunt, which is behind this news portal, which gives top news in 30 seconds.

The company has remained a credible place for sharing authentic news in the media. There are several features, which makes this media brand unique. Firstly, it does not hamper the credibility of the news like we see other news publications.

In the current media, where fake news has become part and parcel of our society, BH has maintained its standard in the market of media by giving importance to only the authentic news. It is never seen compromising on the credibility by including fake news. The ongoing 24x7 News format media tends to find substandard news in the media. In this digital age, we see a number of newspapers, TV channels and websites getting the victim of fake news and falsehood. This is where this brand with its different news organs including the latest portals like News Short scores a point, which offers unbiased and uncut news to the readers.

The other way in which this group is different from the other news places is that it deals with producing high quality videos. Thus you can get high quality videos on different subjects apart from the small news items. The fact of the matter is, with the share feature, the viewers can quickly share some of the highlights with their friends on different social media sites like Instagram and Facebook. In a nutshell, the brand is designed for the audience as the one-stop destination for your regular dose of information, knowledge and news.