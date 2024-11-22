The banging noise on Steelers-Browns broadcast was so annoying that even Al Michaels complained

.

Amazon NFL broadcaster Al Michaels spoke for all fans on Thursday night by griping about the banging noise coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game broadcast.

Cleveland fans in attendance at Huntington Bank Field banged on what sounded like a metal fence during the game, which created an awful clanging noise that invaded the broadcast.

Michaels sassed the noisemakers while he was trying to call the game.

"You see where that thrilling noise is coming from," Michaels sarcastically said. "I really appreciate that."

The sound of the clanging was awful, so Michaels was a man of the people here by blasting such a noisy nuisance on the game broadcast.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The banging noise on Steelers-Browns broadcast was so annoying that even Al Michaels complained