Banged Up, review: forget the celebs – this was a cold, hard look at the reality of life in prison

What happens when you lock celebrities up with prisoners? - Colin Hutton/Channel 4

On your TV you can spend a lot of time in prison these days. Time is on BBC One and Screw was just on Channel 4. But they’re dramas. Banged Up (Channel 4) attempts something closer to the bone: an unscripted and immersive recreation of life behind bars.

Thus, in what is perhaps a television first, a man sat on the loo in the corner of his cell, diligently removed a capsule from his anal cavity, cleaned off its cellophane wrapping and smoked the contents. If this offended some viewers’ eyeballs, think of Johnny Mercer’s nostrils. The MP was on the bunk watching it happen in (very) real time.

“When you’re serving 20 f---in’ years in prison,” shrugged Kevin Lane between puffs, “a bit of s--t is not so f---in’ much to worry about.” Lane did 23 years for a contract killing. He told Mercer all about it while prepping them a nice salad.

Banged Up is kind of a live-action documentary which workshops prison conditions. It has recruited a wingful of ex-cons and locked them up one more time, to be joined by volunteers from the public eye, who soon twigged that this wasn’t just another celebrity gig.

Mercer smashed a window to get some fresh air (and then consoled himself with one of those cigs). Former EastEnder Sid Owen, whose father and brother had been in prison, tried to do a runner. “It’s enough to put anyone off for life,” he concluded miserably. But that seems to be the problem: it’s not.

Conservative MP Johnny Mercer ended up smashing a window to get some fresh air - Channel 4

Tony Gooch, who was first incarcerated aged 14, reasoned persuasively that recidivism is the only likely outcome for a system that puts so little stress on rehabilitation. Mercer countered that victims need to see justice being done. “You’re stuck on this victim s--t, yeah?” Gooch fired back, none too attractively. “But what about the next victim, and the victim after that? Look at the f---in’ statistics! It’s not f---in’ working!” His rage didn’t look merely performative.

The involvement of the celebrities, somewhere between reporters and guinea pigs, is what got this commissioned. But the stars – although that’s probably not the word – are the former prisoners. Several were highly articulate and insightful about the way prison dehumanises. “You have to become someone you’re not,” explained Reece McCoy, a silver-tongued money launderer. “It’ll take all the goodness you have and manipulate it into something negative.”

It was carefully explained at the start that all the ex-prisoners are now reformed, so there was a role-playing element to their displays of aggression. But sometimes the line between acting and acting out looked thin. “Hey Gogglebox!” someone shouted at Marcus Luther, once a star of the reality show. “You’re boxed up now!” It was sadly no surprise to watch Luther, the episode’s only celebrity of colour, coming in for far more psychological taunting from the inmates than the other volunteers. That may change when Neil Parish, the tractor porn MP, checks in next week.