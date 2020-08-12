Bangalore: deadly clashes over 'offensive' Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad

Crowds of protesters set fire to vehicles and also attacked police property

Three people died on Tuesday night after Indian police opened fire on a crowd protesting against a Facebook post about the Prophet Muhammad.

Crowds gathered outside the house of a local politician in the southern city of Bangalore over the "offensive" post, allegedly made by one of his relatives.

They set fire to vehicles and attacked policemen who arrived on the scene with stones, police told BBC Hindi.

Police have arrested the man, and also 110 others who were in the crowd.

City commissioner Kamal Pant said that at least 60 policemen including senior officers were injured in the violence. Curfew was also imposed in two police districts of the city, he said.

Meanwhile city police tweeted that the situation was "under control", adding that personnel had fired live ammunition to disperse the crowd only after using tear gas and batons first.

The deaths were confirmed by the home minister of Karnataka state of which Bangalore is the capital.

The violence started after protesters massed outside the politician's house as well as a police station after spotting the post, which local media say has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, the minister, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy made a video appeal to protesters to stay calm and promised them justice.

"I appeal to my Muslim brethren not to fight over someone who has violated the law. Whatever be the matter, we are all brothers. Whoever is responsible we shall ensure that proper punishment is given to those responsible. I am with you," it said.