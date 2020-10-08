Bang and Olufsen resurrects its classic Beogram 4000 turntable

Bang & Olufsen is quite literally resurrecting a limited number of its classic Beogram 4000 turntables. The company has acquired 95 pre-owned original models and is renovating and upgrading them in the same factory where they were originally created. The back-from-the-dead vinyl spinners have been given the moniker Beogram 4000c, and the individually numbered units will be available to purchase for $11,000 each starting October 19.

It’s hard to think of any hi-fi gear that is more iconic or timeless than B&O’s original Beogram 4000 turntable, which the company sold in the 1970s. Its ultra-clean lines and space-age design stopped short of being industrial-looking thanks to the use of wooden accents. It’s a balancing act we’ve come to associate with the legendary Danish audio marque.

The Beogram 4000’s appeal is so powerful that when B&O recently launched its first home theater soundbar, the Beosound Stage, it based its overall look and feel on the vintage turntable’s design.

The restored 4000c may look identical to the model that rolled out of B&O’s factory in the 1970s, but there are subtle changes both externally and internally.

The aluminum has been polished and anodized, giving it a champagne tone, resulting in what B&O says is a subtle glow. The chassis has also been given an entirely new handcrafted solid oak frame, and a new protective dust lid.

