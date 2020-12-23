Amazon just slashed 50 percent off these Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones—get them by Christmas!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save an incredible half on these Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s not easy finding a great pair of headphones from a great brand at a great price, especially a few days before Christmas.

But sometimes, we get lucky and a big name drops the price on a premium pair. Case in point: These Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones. They’re are on sale for $150, or 50 percent off at Amazon—their all-time lowest price!

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.) And if you order now, you can get this pair before Christmas Day.

The wireless headphones feature the crisp and clear audio for which Bang & Olufsen is known. And the materials used to make them are top-notch: think leather, aluminum and steel. Rest assured: These cans will look and feel as good as they sound.

“The B&O are by far the most comfortable and have the best sound quality,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “Rarely does something live up to all the hype, but these do...The phone connection and voice calls work clearly. So good in fact that I am learning to speak softly as that is all that is needed. Very pleased with the purchase.”

With seamless touch controls on the right earcup, you can manage your music and podcasts without digging into your pocket for your phone. With a simple button push, you can easily play, pause, skip tracks, control volume and more from the headphones themselves. You can even answer calls with a tap when paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Available in black and gray, with a battery life of up to 19 hours, they’re the real deal.

“One of the best pair of headphones I have purchased,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “Although there is no active noise cancellation, these headphones block out outside noise very effectively...Stunning bass production does not overpower the rest of the music. Battery life so far has been very consistent and pairing has been extremely easy. Very comfortable, excellent design.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

