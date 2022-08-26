Banff Trail death determined to be non-criminal, say Calgary police

Calgary police were dispatched to the northwest community of Banff Trail on Thursday to investigate an undetermined death. (Jo Horwood/CBC - image credit)

Calgary police say a death Thursday in the residential area of Banff Trail is being considered non-criminal, though officers are looking for information regarding a woman driving a reportedly stolen truck who had contact with the man.

Police said in a news release Friday that a preliminary autopsy identified the body found in the northwest community to be a man in his 50s. And while further testing is required to determine the cause and manner of death, it's not believed to be criminal.

The body was found at the intersection of 18th Avenue and 20th Street N.W.

Police said they're still investigating the death as undetermined and non-suspicious but are looking to identify and speak with a woman who is believed to be the last person to have contact with the man before he died.

The woman is believed to be driving a 2009 white GMC Sierra truck bearing Alberta licence plate 03L 432.

Submitted by Calgary Police Service

Police said the truck has been reported stolen and is described has having a manual liftgate. It may have landscaping tools in the back

The woman is described as having long blond hair and arm tattoos.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.