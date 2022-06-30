Bandsaw Machine Market sales is expected to increase from US$ 3.2 Bn at present to US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Bandsaw Machines: Automotive & Transportation Industry to Remain Key End User

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bandsaw machine market is anticipated to exhibit a growth rate of 3.6% and reach a market valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by the end of 2032, as per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research.

Bandsaw machines have evolved as a viable alternative to circular saws due to their numerous benefits and cost savings. Bandsaw machines are more efficient and accurate than other types of saws with their high blade tooth positioning and operating rates. However, these machines need frequent maintenance, and in the absence of skilled professional, they tend to incur higher downtime and repair costs. As such, customers are choosing manufacturers who offer bandsaw machines that require less repairs and generate greater returns over the life of the equipment.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on market growth in 2020 because of widespread lockdowns and transit restrictions. The pandemic knocked off supply and demand in the global automobile & transportation, mining, aerospace and other industries, causing them to slow down dramatically. Demand for bandsaw machines as well witnessed a downfall owing to the shutting down of manufacturing units and logistical centers.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15583

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • In order to exceed end-user expectations for efficiency and production capabilities, manufacturers have concentrated their efforts on strategic product designs and investments. Intellectual capital investments boost the sheet metal sector's progress and is predicted to be one of the most important success drivers.

  • Expansion of distribution networks and long-term supply agreements with end customers, as well as the use of service-based methodologies, including the development of customized solutions, are expected to be major success factors in this business.

  • The use of digitally-controlled bandsaw machines has considerably reduced the amount of human involvement required in sheet metal manufacturing. CNC (computer numerically controlled) bandsaw machines, for example, include touchscreen controls that allow the operator to quickly and easily change back gauges.

  • By end use, the automotive and transportation industry is anticipated to remain a key segment anticipated to account for 23.6% market share by value in 2022.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/15583

“Along with the growing automotive sector, the rising metal cutting industry, and increasing R&D activities are supporting market growth. Growth of the biomass energy industry is also a crucial trend accelerating market progress,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Growing Popularity of Bandsaw Machines

Bandsaw machines are widely used to cut material; this is basically a power saw with a sharp blade and a continuous toothed metal blade stretched between two or more wheels. These bandsaw machines are mostly used in forestry, metallurgy, and woodworking, and also in the automobile, aerospace, rubber, and other industries to cut a variety of materials.

Advantages include the ability to cut uneven or curved forms such as a jigsaw and generate a uniform cutting motion due to an evenly distributed tooth load. The minimal radius of a curve is defined by the breadth of the band and its kerf. Most bandsaws have two powered wheels that revolve in the same plane, but others have three or four to distribute the weight.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/15583

Competitive Landscape

The global bandsaw machine market is a consolidated space with the presence of key manufacturers along with small-scale manufacturing companies. Some of the key market players included in the report are Amada Machine tools, Kasto, Starrett, SOITAAB Group, and Burt Group.

Key market participants are focusing on growth through acquisitions, collaborations, and entry into emerging markets. They are adopting new technology for the advancement of bandsaw machines. Furthermore, increase in logistic and e-Commerce applications is allowing market participants to improve their supply chains.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15583

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global bandsaw machine market that contains industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, cutting type, operation, orientation, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing tied for 16th place. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Where the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup-winning team ranks among the greats

    Determining the best Stanley Cup winning-teams in post-expansion NHL history, and where this dominant Avalanche squad fits into the equation.

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon