47. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old MacDonald)

Tom Doak & Jim Urbina, with George Bahto, Bradley Klein, Karl Olson & Mike Keiser (2010)

Old Mike Keiser had a course. Name of Bandon Dunes. Hugged the cliffs of Oregon gorse. It made golfers swoon. So he added one more, then a third next door. Here a lodge, there a hut, even built a pitch & putt. Now it's America's top resort. Name of Bandon Dunes. But Old Mike Keiser wanted more. Down at Bandon Dunes. An ode to an architect he adored. Cut from heather and broom. So Old Macdonald came to be. In spite of a bad economy. Here it's big, there it's bold. Everywhere it looks real old. A Road Hole here, a Cape Hole there. Bottle Hole, Biarritz, ocean winds that'll give you fits. Short and Eden fit the scenes. Especially with enormous greens. Old Macdonald is part of the lore. Now at Bandon Dunes.

100 Greatest History: Since 2013. Highest ranking: Current ranking. Previous ranking: No. 47

Panelist comments:

“Just a special course which will get better with time. When you crest the ridge after teeing off and the whole routing, and the Pacific Ocean are in front of you, you know you are in a special place for golf.”



“Incredible experience, a close second to Pacific Dunes as my favorite. So big, so open, but so penal. Much subtlety in the contours. It seems like your ball rolls on forever.”

“Each Bandon course has a distinct feel, particularly Old Macdonald. Old Mac feels like you've been transplanted to Scotland with the links-style design and template holes. Huge fairways and greens, but difficult green complexes. Embrace the ground game to hold these firm greens.”

“A great tribute to C.B. MacDonald and Seth Raynor with its tribute template holes so cleverly done, particularly its Redan hole -- which plays to the traditional, hard downwind approach. Terrific flow and variety in this design.”

“Diabolical greens and surrounds. These are very much Doak's penal traps and wild, undulating and interesting greens.”

Stephen Szurlej

