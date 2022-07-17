Bandits clinch playoff berth, end 3-game losing skid with win over BlackJacks

The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Ottawa BlackJacks 95-88 on Sunday in Langley, B.C. (@CEBLeague/Twitter - image credit)

Thomas Kennedy scored a game-high 27 points as the Fraser Valley Bandits clinched a playoff spot and ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the Ottawa BlackJacks 95-88 on Sunday in Langley, B.C.

Kennedy's presence was a sight for sore eyes to the Bandits (10-7) who had been without the University of Windsor product for a stretch of time due to his participation in Globl Jam, representing Canada.

The BlackJacks (5-11) are now on a three-game losing streak of their own after looking to make a push toward the playoffs winning four of five games prior to their current skid.

Fraser Valley's win did not come with any level of ease though.

After taking a six-point lead after the opening frame, the Bandits went on a 19-4 run in the second quarter and went into halftime up 47-30.

However, the BlackJacks had quite the answer coming out of the break.

Ottawa outscored Fraser Valley 25-10 by the 3:39 mark to cut the deficit down to two after being down by as much as 18 earlier in the third.

Going into the fourth down 68-63, the BlackJacks found themselves in a double-digit hole again.

The Bandits went up by as much as 10, behind strong offensive efforts from Mark Klassen and James Karnik through the first four minutes of the frame.

Down five in the Elam Ending, Walt Lemon Jr. scored all seven of Ottawa's points in the period but his efforts alone were not strong enough to bring down Fraser Valley.

Shane Gibson scored 25, with Karnik adding 23 in the Bandits win.

Lemon Jr. led the BlackJacks with 24, while Zena Edosomwan and Bernard Thompson added 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Fraser Valley will take on the Niagara River Lions next on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET. Ottawa on the other hand, will go head-to-head with the Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

All games can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports App, and CBC Gem.