Bandai Namco confirms, unmasks Kunimitsu for Tekken 7 Season 4

Bandai Namco confirmed that Kunimitsu will soon join Tekken 7 through the Season 4 launch trailer, which showed the fighter behind the mask.

Kunimitsu was teased as the next DLC fighter for Tekken 7 at the end of Bandai Namco’s announcement of Season 4, where a ninja was shown standing on the roof of a Japanese temple.

The speculation that Kunimitsu, who last appeared in the free-to-play Tekken Revolution for the PlayStation 3, would be coming to Tekken 7 turned out to be true.

However, the ninja who will soon join the Tekken 7 roster is a different Kunimitsu, as it appears that she is the daughter of the original. The trailer, however, shows that she keeps the speedy and flashy moves of the original Kunimitsu.

Kunimitsu will be added to Tekken 7 with the Vermilion Gates stage. Season Pass 4, however, will add another character and stage in early spring next year.

In addition to Kunimitsu, Season 4 will add new moves and improve online play for Tekken 7, among the other updates that were promised in the new season’s announcement.

Tekken 7‘s Season Pass 4 will arrive to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this fall. Digital Trends has reached out to Bandai Namco for more specific details on when Season 4 will start, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Tekken 7 surpasses 6 million copies sold

Tekken 7, which was rolled out to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017 after a 2015 launch in arcades, has reached the milestone of 6 million copies sold, according to Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada.