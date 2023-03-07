Bandai Namco Announces 'Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4'

At the recent Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event, Bandai Namco announced the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4. Known as "Dragon Ball Z: Sparking!" in Japan, the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series was first launched for Sony PlayStation 2 back in 2005, spurring sequels in 2006 and 2007. The beloved fighting series also received spinoffs - Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team and Dragon Ball Z: Ultimate Tenkaichi.

Although no official title has been announced, the revealed 'Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4' title serves as the first installment in the Budokai Tenkaichi series after 15 years. The teaser trailer for the upcoming game recaps previous mainline titles and offers a look at Goku going into Super Saiyan Blue. While the accompanying taglines read "Get Ready for Battle/A New Sparking Begins."

Those that grew up playing the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series celebrate the games for their expansive roster of playable characters complete with alternate forms, 3D camera angle, and animation style that worked with the dynamic fight mechanics.

Watch the teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 below and stay tuned for release info and console details.

