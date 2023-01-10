How a band of ‘spies, imposters and frauds’ kept tabs on Hitler

Stewart Menzies, then deputy head of MI6, in 1932, with his wife Pamela - Evening Standard/Getty Images

Spying on the Reich, claims its publisher, “tells the true story of the spymasters, agents, frauds and imposters who watched and monitored Hitler’s Germany before World War II. The book fills a major gap.” Though RT Howard does not truly fill this large gap, he has assembled an interesting miscellany of intelligence operations against pre-war Nazi Germany.

His most productive sources are the French official archives. Among the first French intelligence reports on Hitler’s rearmament tracked down by Howard was one from August 1933 about an improbable Nazi plan to send an undercover trade mission to the United States by flying boat, carrying a large amount of cash to negotiate a secret contract with a Detroit car factory to build “very resilient and very fast-moving” tanks, which were then to be disassembled and exported to Germany disguised as tractor parts. While the Deuxième Bureau, France’s foreign intelligence agency, accepted that this report had yet to be “verified”, it was taken sufficiently seriously to be placed on file.

Though French intelligence improved during the 1930s, it initially greatly exaggerated the pace of German rearmament.France’s unstable interwar coalition governments, each with an average life expectancy of only six months, were probably confused by some of the intelligence on Nazi Germany that was passed to them. But because they did not bother to keep minutes of cabinet meetings, we shall never know the full extent of their confusion.

Unlike the records of the Deuxième Bureau, the files of MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence agency (also known as SIS), still remain completely closed – even for its earliest years, before the First World War. And as MI6’s official history acknowledges, there are still gaps in its hidden archives.

Howard, however, has found material on MI6 in French files that does not exist in British archives. In 1937, for example, Gen Stewart Menzies, deputy head of MI6 (and later its wartime chief), correctly forecast to a senior French intelligence officer that Hitler would probably annex Austria and then turn his attentions to Czechoslovakia, and that neither British nor French public opinion would support military action to stop him doing so.

Howard’s research in the Foreign Office files at the National Archives in Kew have also uncovered some unusual British intelligence sources in Nazi Germany. Among them, on the eve of war, was the memorably eccentric inventor, journalist and educationalist Geoffrey Pyke. In 1939, Pyke ran a team of 10 British golfers tasked with discovering “the state of public opinion in Germany” by discreetly questioning their German golf partners. They came to the over-optimistic conclusion that a large body of German opinion was “hostile to the present regime”.

The most surprising gap in Howard’s researches at the National Archives are the files of the Security Service, MI5, which have been widely used by other historians. MI5, unlike MI6, has opened most of its interwar records. As its files show, it was MI5, not MI6, which ran Britain’s most important German agent: the diplomat Wolfgang zu Putlitz, who in the mid-1930s was stationed at the German embassy in London.

After the 1938 Munich Crisis, the head of MI5, Sir Vernon Kell, the longest-serving intelligence chief in British history (and, like Putlitz, surprisingly absent from Spying on the Reich), delivered to the Foreign Office the first (albeit implicit) indictment of government foreign policy ever drafted by a British intelligence agency. Kell claimed that, in view of the intelligence MI5 had provided from “reliable sources” (notably Putlitz) in recent years, there was “nothing surprising and nothing which could not have been foreseen” about the Czechoslovak crisis. At Kell’s insistence, the prime minister, Neville Chamberlain, was privately informed that Hitler referred to him as an “a---hole” (arschloch).

Howard shows that some gaps in British archives on MI6 operations in the Munich era can be filled from the memoirs of František Moravec, who ran Czechoslovak intelligence operations against Nazi Germany and had an increasingly close liaison with MI6. Recent research published by Karel Straka and other Czech historians, based on intelligence archives in Prague, provides further insights into Moravec’s liaison with both MI6 and the Deuxième Bureau. On March 14 1939, after being warned by his leading German agent of an impending invasion of Prague, Moravec, together with 10 of his senior staff and their most important intelligence files, were secretly flown to safety in London in a plane chartered by MI6. As MI6’s official history acknowledges, even its classified archives contain no record of this important operation. During his exile in Britain, Moravec became the first foreign intelligence chief to be awarded the CBE.

Both Howard’s revelations and his omissions should stimulate further research. Though there are probably slim intelligence pickings in the 150 boxes of Geoffrey Pyke’s little-examined files, recent discoveries in other private papers, as well as in foreign archives from Prague to Vincennes, are evidence that more remains to be uncovered. The history of spying on the Third Reich is not yet complete.

