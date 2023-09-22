Band Leader and Retired Teacher Known as 'Grandma Bea' Identified as Victims of N.Y. Bus Crash

"Our unconditional love and support goes out to all who are struggling," said Superintendent of Schools Paul Defendini

Gina Pellettiere Gina Pellettiere, one of two people who died in a bus crash on Interstate 84 on Sept. 21, 2023.

A New York high school community is in mourning after a fatal bus crash on Thursday claimed the lives of two women who made a significant impact on those around them.

Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, New York, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, New York, were identified as the two victims who died when their bus crashed on Interstate 84 in Wawayanda, around 1:12 p.m. local time, officials said Thursday.

The private coach bus was carrying 44 passengers, including 40 freshmen Farmingdale High School students, who were en route to a music event for band camp at Pine Forest Camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

The students' band camp trip is an annual tradition for Farmingdale High School, per The Associated Press. Each year, around 300 students, including the marching band, color guard, and kick line team, attend the September back-to-school ritual.

Thomas Haggerty, who went on the trip last year, told CW affiliate WPIX-TV that Pellettiere was one of the "best" at the school and was "always full of energy, happy and uplifting people."

Newsday reported that the life of the 43-year-old mother was interwoven with the Long Island musician community and music.

The New York State School Music Association said in a statement that Pellettiere was "widely loved by generations of students," adding that "the lives she touched through the power of music education will be a valued and treasured legacy for decades to come."

Meanwhile, Ferrari, 77, a trip chaperone and retired teacher, is also remembered for her influence. "My mom’s impact on so many people throughout her time as a teacher and just her time in the community was profound," Dr. Angela Ferrari-Aldieri, her daughter, told Today.

Ferrari taught history at Farmingdale High School for more than 30 years and continued to chaperone band trips for years, Newsday reported.

"She went on her own because she really cared," Ferrari-Aldieri told NBC News of the woman lovingly referred to as "as “Grandma Bea."

The NTSB is investigating the crash, which also left 16 children and two adults still hospitalized as of Friday, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV. Investigators are reportedly looking into whether a blown front tire may have led to the crash.

Jonathan Eugenio, whose son, trombone player Anthony Eugenio, was on the bus, told the AP that his son suffered some injuries. "[Anthony] said he is really sore. He’s got a big bump on his leg. He’s got blood on his pants from somebody else," Eugenio said. "The person next to him was covered in blood."

“When you get news like that and your son is two and half hours away — it’s pretty scary," Eugenio told the news agency.

After the bus tumbled into the 50-foot ravine, Anthony, 15, lost his phone. However, the high school student was able to contact his father after his fellow classmate lent him their device.

Superintendent of Schools Paul Defendini said in a Thursday message that he encouraged students, parents and residents to support one another following the tragic accident, per The New York Daily News.

“The best thing we can do is to give hugs and make sure each and every person in this community has the support they need,” he wrote. “We are here [Friday] and in the days to follow to provide that level of support. Our unconditional love and support goes out to all who are struggling.”

Farmingdale High School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Daily News reported that a makeshift memorial of six white prayer candles and a miniature trumpet was left in front of the high school to pay tribute to the victims on Friday.

