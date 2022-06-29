Banco Santander Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 2Q 2022 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The Earnings report will be published on July 29, 2022 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 15.
To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987
Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844
Participant Passcode: 720987
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.
If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl or Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl
CONTACT INFORMATION
Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Tel: (562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl
Website: www.santander.cl
Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had total assets of US$ 78.4 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 45.8 billion, deposits of US$ 34.5 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.9 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of March 31, 2022 was 16.8%, with a core capital ratio of 10.4%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A1 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA.