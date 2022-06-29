Banco Santander Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

Banco Santander Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 2Q 2022 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.



The Earnings report will be published on July 29, 2022 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 15.



To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:

United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844

USA+1 718 866 4614

Austria+43 720 022981

Brazil+556120171549

Canada+1 587 855 1318

Chile+56228401484

Czech Republic+420 910 880101

Estonia+372 609 4102

Finland+35 8753 26 4477

France+33 1758 50 878

Germany+49 30 25 555 323

Hong Kong+852 3001 6551

Mexico+52 55 1168 9973

Peru+51 1 7060950

Poland+48 22 124 49 59

Russia+7 495 283 98 58

Singapore+65 3138 6816

South Africa+27872500455

South Korea+82 70 4732 5006

Sweden+46 10 551 30 20

Turkey+90 850 390 7512

Ukraine+380 89 324 0624



Participant Passcode: 720987



Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.



If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl or Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl



CONTACT INFORMATION



Robert Moreno



Investor Relations



Banco Santander Chile



Bandera 140, Floor 20



Santiago, Chile



Tel: (562) 2320-8284



Email: irelations@santander.cl



Website: www.santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of March 31, 2022, the Bank had total assets of US$ 78.4 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 45.8 billion, deposits of US$ 34.5 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.9 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of March 31, 2022 was 16.8%, with a core capital ratio of 10.4%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A1 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA.



