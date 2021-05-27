Banco Macro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Thursday reported net income of $24.7 million in its first quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $577 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $336.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have fallen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.29, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

