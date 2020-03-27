What Is Banco Comercial Português's (ELI:BCP) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Banco Comercial Português (ELI:BCP) share price has dived 37% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 52% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Banco Comercial Português

Does Banco Comercial Português Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Banco Comercial Português's P/E of 6.39 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Banco Comercial Português has a lower P/E than the average (6.9) in the banks industry classification.

ENXTLS:BCP Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Banco Comercial Português will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Story continues

Banco Comercial Português's earnings per share fell by 14% in the last twelve months.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Banco Comercial Português's P/E?

Banco Comercial Português has net debt worth a very significant 298% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Banco Comercial Português's P/E Ratio

Banco Comercial Português has a P/E of 6.4. That's below the average in the PT market, which is 9.2. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. Given Banco Comercial Português's P/E ratio has declined from 10.1 to 6.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

But note: Banco Comercial Português may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.