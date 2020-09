In accordance with article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários), Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (“BCP”) hereby informs that it has received the attached notice from BlackRock, Inc. communicating that, following transactions dated September 25, 2020, the latter became the holder of a 2.98% stake in BCP’s share capital.





