Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of subordinated notes
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of subordinated notes
Attachment
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of subordinated notes
Attachment
Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players in soccer history, has died at 60, the Argentina Football Association confirmed Wednesday.
Diego Maradona is recognized as one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.
Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Yale defenceman Philip Kemp to a three-year, entry-level contract through to the 2022-23 season.
The Kings sharpshooter is set to join the Hawks after an eventful offseason.
Sarah Fuller would make history if the Commodores use her in a game.
The positive test means that Saban will miss Saturday's game vs. Auburn.
Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
Jackson State University has not announced how Phil Mickelson's donation will be used yet.
The longer Giannis Antetokounmpo allows his extension to sit unsigned, the more optimistic teams will become about the possibility of prying the two-time reigning NBA MVP away from the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 free agency.
It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.
Canada's men's basketball team won't play in two FIBA AmeriCup 2021 qualifying games later this month due to concerns around COVID-19.Canada was scheduled to play Cuba on Nov. 29 and the US Virgin Islands on Nov. 30 in a bubble format in Punta Canada, Dominican Republic. Playing the games would have contradicting not just the recommendations of medical professionals, Canada Basketball said, but also the federal government's travel regulations. Canada Basketball's president and CEO Glen Grunwald in a release the organization is working with FIBA on options to reschedule the games. The next qualifying window is Feb. 18-22. Canada Basketball said the decision to withdraw was made after consultation with team doctors and support staff, as well as medical professionals throughout the Canadian sport system, as well as those with Sport Canada, Own the Podium, the Return to Sport Task Force and the Canadian Olympic Committee.Canada is in Group of the qualifying stage with Cuba, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Island. Each team sits tied in the standings with a 1-1 record. The top three teams in each group qualify for the FIBA AmeriCup 2022. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020. The Canadian Press
Liz Loza reveals her top fantasy football sleeper picks for Week 12, including Giants running back, Wayne Gallman.
Through his genius and chaos, Maradona means so much to so many people that it's impossible to encapsulate in any meaningful fashion.
Don't set your Week 12 lineup before watching “Fantasy Football Live” on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Let our experts be your guide through late-breaking news and sit-start analysis.
In an unprecedented season, we wanted to share how Yahoo Fantasy will handle COVID-19 impacted games and players.
COVID-19 has disrupted the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule.
There's no overwhelming favorite as the college basketball season starts.
Winters had 52 tackles as a freshman in 2019. He was killed Tuesday night.
An NHL legend from Manitoba is honouring an NHL pioneer from Saskatchewan and the path he cleared for First Nations people dreaming of the big league. "It's a sad day for the hockey world, especially the First Nations across the country. We'll miss a great guy," said Reggie Leach, whose name is inscribed on the Stanley Cup, about Fred Sasakamoose, who died Tuesday from complications due to COVID-19. Sasakamoose, who grew up on the Ahtahkakoop Indian Reserve in Saskatchewan and later became chief of the community, was one of the first Indigenous athletes to play in the National Hockey League. He was 86 years old. "It was just an honour for me to be around him. Every time I would see him, it made my heart happy," said Leach, from Riverton, Man., who was a 16-year-old junior player when he first heard the name Sasakamoose. "I heard there was a [First Nations] guy who played a few games in the National Hockey League and back then, I don't think there was that many First Nations players playing anywhere," Leach said, adding it gave him inspiration. Now 70, Leach had a storied NHL career over 13 seasons with the Boston Bruins — who drafted him third overall in 1970 — as well as the California Golden Seals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 1975. A member of the renowned Broad Street Bullies-era Flyers, Leach set goal-scoring records that still stand today. But he's not sure any of it would have happened without Sasakamoose first lacing them up, even if it was only for a brief time. Sasakamoose played just 11 games with Chicago during the 1953-54 season, splitting the rest of the time with the Moose Jaw Canucks of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League. "A lot of people say, 'well, he only played 11 games,' but to me, those 11 games were everything to our First Nation people," said Leach, who earned the nickname the Riverton Rifle for his speed and goal-scoring prowess. "He carried that [mantle as a leader] on through his whole life, being chief in his community and showing leadership and kindness to all — not just the First Nation people. That's the way life should be, being kind to everybody." Leach never got the chance to meet up much with Sasakamoose until after Leach retired in 1984. Then they often crossed paths at youth workshops and tournaments across the country where they helped out — including the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Championship for young Indigenous hockey players in Saskatchewan. "He wanted to push our young kids to do the best they can and don't give up. The stuff that he has done for people in his life, it's amazing," said Leach. "I got to know him over the years and we became great friends. I listened to his stories and the struggles that he went through. "He was a very, very interesting person to talk to. Every time I had a chance to spend some time with him, I would sit with him and talk to him, and I learned a lot from him." Despite the hardships Sasakamoose faced, "he always had a smile and a kind word for everyone," Leach wrote in a Facebook post late Tuesday night. Leach last spoke with Sasakamoose on a Zoom call about three weeks ago, along with other former Indigenous NHLers Ted Nolan and Theoren Fleury. The group chatted about their careers and hockey in general, he said. "It was a great thing and something that I'm very happy I got to do." Despite the trailblazing of Sasakamoose, Leach and others who followed, the NHL lags in its inclusion efforts around Indigenous people, said Leach. "We're a long way off," he said bluntly. "It's like anything else. We're always second fiddle when it comes to anything with First Nation people and that stuff has to stop." When the league appointed Willie O'Ree as ambassador to hockey for Black players, he hoped an Indigenous appointment would soon follow. It hasn't. O'Ree, who became the NHL's first black player on Jan. 18, 1958, with the Boston Bruins, has been the league's diversity ambassador since 1998. In that role, he travels to schools and hockey programs to promote messages of inclusion, dedication and confidence. "Those are things that sort of bothered me with the National Hockey League, that they do something for one nationality but don't do anything for us," Leach said. "I think our First Nation people are probably the best hockey fans in the world because that's all they do is live and breathe and eat hockey. "It doesn't matter what little community, they have leagues and play and play and play and play. And Freddie proved that."