Banchero, Magic beat Raptors 126-107 for 4th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs added 18 and the Orlando Magic won their fourth straight, 126-107 over the Toronto Raptors in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night.

Cole Anthony came off the bench with 15 points and 10 assists in the Magic's second win in three tournament games. They will conclude their group play with a home game Friday against Boston, the current East Group C leader at 2-0. The Raptors dropped to 0-2 in the tournament.

Dennis Schroder led Toronto with 24 points while Pascal Siakam had 16 points and eight assists for the Raptors, who shot 50.7% and made 14 of 28 3-point shots, but committed 23 turnovers.

After setting a franchise record with 44 assists Sunday in a win over Detroit, the Raptors finished with 29 on Tuesday night, the 10th straight game in which they had at least 25 assists.

Gary Harris and Jonathan Isaac scored twice each in an 11-0 run that gave Orlando a 19-point lead midway through the second quarter.

Scottie Barnes finished the first half with a 3-pointer to pull the Raptors to within 11, but the Magic opened the third quarter with six straight points and pulled away to a lead that reached 27 in the fourth quarter.

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl, who came into the game second in the league in field-goal percentage (.699), had 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

UP NEXT

Raptors: At Indiana on Wednesday night.

Magic: At home against Denver on Wednesday night.

Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press