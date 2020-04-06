What Is Banca Mediolanum's (BIT:BMED) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Banca Mediolanum (BIT:BMED) shares are down a considerable 31% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 30% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Banca Mediolanum Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.92 that sentiment around Banca Mediolanum isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.3) for companies in the diversified financial industry is higher than Banca Mediolanum's P/E.

BIT:BMED Price Estimation Relative to Market April 6th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Banca Mediolanum shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Banca Mediolanum, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

In the last year, Banca Mediolanum grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 121% gain was both fast and well deserved. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 13%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Banca Mediolanum's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Banca Mediolanum has net debt worth a very significant 123% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Banca Mediolanum's P/E Ratio

Banca Mediolanum has a P/E of 5.9. That's below the average in the IT market, which is 12.7. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Given Banca Mediolanum's P/E ratio has declined from 8.6 to 5.9 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

