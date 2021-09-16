Banca Generali writes down pandemic-hit healthcare bonds - FT

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali has written down the value of almost 500 million euros worth of bonds connected to the Italian public healthcare system, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Banca Generali told the newspaper that it would no longer market bonds backed by invoices owed by Italian public health authorities, and that it would no longer distribute healthcare-related debt sold by CFE, a boutique investment bank that arranged the deals.

“Banca Generali has stopped the distribution of healthcare securities arranged by CFE, and decided to leave this business,” the report https://on.ft.com/39dE7Hs said, quoting the bank. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)