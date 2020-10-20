Banana Republic Returns to TV Advertising for Holiday Season

Banana Republic is returning to the airwaves for its national ad campaign, starting Nov. 9. The brand, which hasn’t advertised on TV since 2005, will run its campaign across networks including CBS, E! and Bravo, among others, as well as bananarepublic.com, digital media and direct mail, which starts Wednesday.

Banana Republic’s “Love the Present” holiday campaign celebrates love and underscores appreciation for the here and now. Shot by photographer and director Cass Bird, the creative showcases real-life families and couples who share their affectionate spirit of the holidays in personal ways.

“In this unprecedented time, holiday 2020 is an opportunity to refocus on what really matters — spending time with loved ones, creating new traditions and making the most of every moment, big or small,” said Mike Janover, head of marketing for Banana Republic. “With shifting consumer shopping patterns and more time spent at home than ever, it’s the right time to layer in national broadcast to extend our message to a wider audience and visually demonstrate the versatility of the assortment to the consumer.”

Among those featured in the campaign are couples Guinevere van Seenus and writer Beau Friedlander; Barbara Valente and photographer Paulo Almeida; Samantha Marie Gradoville and Nicola Wincenc, and Sanna Backstrom, Lucas Cristino and their son August.

Looks such as luxe outerwear, textured knits and soft separates are highlighted in the campaign.

Banana Republic will further its partnership with Feeding America, which began in May 2020 with sales of Banana Republic reusable face masks benefiting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. On Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, Banana Republic will donate $10 from the sale of every sweater, up to $25,000 total, to Feeding America, adding to the more than $220,000 the brand has raised for Feeding America to date.

Banana Republic will also make an additional $35,000 donation to CARE. Its contribution to CARE totals over $225,000 to date.

