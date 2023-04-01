Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop best-selling styles starting at $20.

Banana Republic/ InStyle

As an avid online shopper, there are few things I love more than a secret sale. Not only do you get to be one of the few in-the-know, but it takes away the sense of urgency. Less competition means I can actually browse the sale and, when I’m done, secure my pick without it selling out before I can even add it to my cart. And Banana Republic just launched an exclusive sale you won’t want to miss.

Now through April 4, take an additional 20 percent off already-discounted styles during the retailer’s exclusive sale-on-sale. The brand, which has long been a staple for timeless apparel and workwear pieces, has a sale section filled with must-have spring items, from trending denim to darling dresses. To help you get a head start on the under-the-radar sale, we rounded up 10 pieces you’ll want to grab before they sell out, with prices starting at just $20.

If there’s one item you might want to act on quickly, it’s this pair of barrel-legged jeans, which is now 85 percent off. This style is wide throughout the leg — ballooning out — before tapering back in at the ankle which, according to Tan France, is a style hack that elongates legs, making it a must-have for those of us who fall on the shorter side. One shopper described the fit as, “tight in the waist, hips, and rear [and then] completely loose all the way down,” which they noted, “makes for an incredible silhouette.” Another deemed the pair a “great slouchy jean.”

Story continues

Banana Republic

Shop now: $20 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $130); bananarepublic.gap.com



Spring is the perfect time to transition into lightweight long-sleeve shirts and sweaters, so why not grab this rustic orange polo while it’s just $52. This stretchy but form-fitting top is made out of a sustainable and breathable fabric that customers describe as “very comfortable and soft.” “[My] new favorite sweater,” wrote one customer who loved the style so much they bought two, adding that it’s a “perfect length, very flattering, and [you] can wear [it] year round.”

Banana Republic

Shop now: $52 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $95); bananarepublic.gap.com

Pair the brand’s Esme Dress with your cowboy boots of choice and you’ve got a simple, editor-approved spring look. This white mini dress features darling, vintage-inspired details, from the embroidery to the ruffles, and — thanks to the secret sale — is now nearly 70 percent off. Customers describe the style as “perfect for spring and summer,” with one even adding that it looks just as pretty “in real life” as it does on the site.

Banana Republic

Shop now: $57 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $180); bananarepublic.gap.com



Metallics are beyond “in” this spring, with everyone from Beyoncé and Lizzoh to Kylie Jenner hopping on the trend. But if you’re looking to try it out without going full Tin Man, consider this now-$112 Italian leather bucket bag, which can add a touch of trending-bronze to any look. The Pietra bag features a long strap that allows it to be worn as a crossbody, as well as a casual drawstring closure.

Banana Republic

Shop now: $112 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $290); bananarepublic.gap.com



Stock up on transitional pieces and spring-essentials during Banana Republic’s secret sale. Use code BRAFF20 to take an additional 20 percent off already discounted pieces.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.