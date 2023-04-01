Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.
Shop best-selling styles starting at $20.
As an avid online shopper, there are few things I love more than a secret sale. Not only do you get to be one of the few in-the-know, but it takes away the sense of urgency. Less competition means I can actually browse the sale and, when I’m done, secure my pick without it selling out before I can even add it to my cart. And Banana Republic just launched an exclusive sale you won’t want to miss.
Now through April 4, take an additional 20 percent off already-discounted styles during the retailer’s exclusive sale-on-sale. The brand, which has long been a staple for timeless apparel and workwear pieces, has a sale section filled with must-have spring items, from trending denim to darling dresses. To help you get a head start on the under-the-radar sale, we rounded up 10 pieces you’ll want to grab before they sell out, with prices starting at just $20.
The Barrel Jean, $20 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $130)
The Oversized Shirt, $29 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $90)
The Roper Vintage Straight Jean, $40 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $150)
Melli Alpaca Blend Cardigan, $48 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $180)
Corda Sweater Polo, $52 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $95)
Esme Embroidered Mini Dress, $57 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $180)
Muse Silk Shirt Dress, $76 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $240)
Pietra Bucket Bag, $112 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $290)
Mia Denim Jumpsuit, $128 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $200)
Ravello Leather Ankle Boot, $148 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $290)
If there’s one item you might want to act on quickly, it’s this pair of barrel-legged jeans, which is now 85 percent off. This style is wide throughout the leg — ballooning out — before tapering back in at the ankle which, according to Tan France, is a style hack that elongates legs, making it a must-have for those of us who fall on the shorter side. One shopper described the fit as, “tight in the waist, hips, and rear [and then] completely loose all the way down,” which they noted, “makes for an incredible silhouette.” Another deemed the pair a “great slouchy jean.”
Shop now: $20 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $130); bananarepublic.gap.com
Spring is the perfect time to transition into lightweight long-sleeve shirts and sweaters, so why not grab this rustic orange polo while it’s just $52. This stretchy but form-fitting top is made out of a sustainable and breathable fabric that customers describe as “very comfortable and soft.” “[My] new favorite sweater,” wrote one customer who loved the style so much they bought two, adding that it’s a “perfect length, very flattering, and [you] can wear [it] year round.”
Shop now: $52 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $95); bananarepublic.gap.com
Pair the brand’s Esme Dress with your cowboy boots of choice and you’ve got a simple, editor-approved spring look. This white mini dress features darling, vintage-inspired details, from the embroidery to the ruffles, and — thanks to the secret sale — is now nearly 70 percent off. Customers describe the style as “perfect for spring and summer,” with one even adding that it looks just as pretty “in real life” as it does on the site.
Shop now: $57 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $180); bananarepublic.gap.com
Metallics are beyond “in” this spring, with everyone from Beyoncé and Lizzoh to Kylie Jenner hopping on the trend. But if you’re looking to try it out without going full Tin Man, consider this now-$112 Italian leather bucket bag, which can add a touch of trending-bronze to any look. The Pietra bag features a long strap that allows it to be worn as a crossbody, as well as a casual drawstring closure.
Shop now: $112 with code BRAFF20 (Originally $290); bananarepublic.gap.com
Stock up on transitional pieces and spring-essentials during Banana Republic’s secret sale. Use code BRAFF20 to take an additional 20 percent off already discounted pieces.
For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on InStyle.