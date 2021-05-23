BAN vs SL 2021: 1st ODI to go Ahead as Scheduled, Vaas And Udana's Second COVID-19 Test Returns Negative

Cricketnext Staff
·1 min read

Two out of the three members of the Sri Lanka touring party in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series starting today have been found negative after a second round of coronavirus testing. However, the third member, reportedly newcomer Shiran Fernando has tested positive again.

As per reports, the series opening first ODI between the two teams will go ahead as planned in Dhaka. Sri Lanka fast-bowling allrounder Isuru Udana and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas have been tested negative after being initially positive.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are to play three ODIs, part of the World Cup Super League, on May 23, May 25 and May 28. All of them will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka behind closed doors.

Earlier this month, the IPL 2021 was suspended midway through its season after several cricketers and members of support staff of the various franchises began testing positive for the coronavirus.

Currently, Bangladesh are sixth in the WC Super League standings having won three and lost as many of their six matches played so far. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are 12th after losing all three of their ODIs so far.

They suffered a 0-3 clean sweep at the hands of West Indies following which Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) made sweeping changes in their ODI squad dropping the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, veteran allrounder Angelo Mathews among others.

They also appointed a new captain in Kusal Perera, giving preference to youngsters as they plan ahead for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

