Ban threat prompts KPMG to stop bidding for new government contracts

KPMG

KPMG has pulled out of bidding for public sector contracts after the Cabinet Office threatened to ban the firm following a slew of scandals.

The big four accounting and consulting firm said it has halted bidding for new assignments pending the outcome of a Cabinet Office review. Its existing work for the government will continue, the firm added.

The surprise move, first reported by the Financial Times, comes after a string of fines were imposed on KPMG for misconduct, including a £13m penalty for its handling of the insolvency of mattress company Silentnight.

The accounting watchdog found that KPMG had a “deeply troubling” conflict of interest in its role in the sale of Silentnight to HIG, a US private equity firm.

The big four firm was also accused of advancing a “fundamentally untruthful” defence during a tribunal hearing. It is also under investigation for its work on the accounts of collapsed outsourcer Carillion.

The Cabinet Office made the threat in a letter to KPMG seeking guarantees that there would be no further misconduct at the firm.

KPMG was handed public contracts worth almost £250m during the year to March 2021, including for its work on the emergency “Nightingale” hospitals during the pandemic, making it the third-largest winner of government contracts behind Deloitte and PwC.

The unusual decision caps off a tumultuous year for the firm, during which its chairman Bill Michael quit after telling staff who complained about working conditions to “stop playing the victim card”, while its banking audits were described as “unacceptable” for a third consecutive year.

A spokesman for KPMG said: “We have been working with the Cabinet Office to demonstrate the significant work that has been done, and is being done, to deal with the firm’s legacy issues. All existing contractual work for government continues.

“KPMG has stepped back from pursuing new tenders for central Government whilst these conversations are ongoing. We believe this is the right thing to do whilst the firm works with the Cabinet Office to progress this matter.”