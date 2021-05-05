And the ban stayed on

Former President Donald Trump's ban on Facebook was upheld by the company's oversight board. Meanwhile, Peloton is in hot water because of a recall announced weeks after the federal government requested one.

It's Julius. Here's Wednesday's news to know.

But first, Dragons are coming: See new photos from HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of Dragon."

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Facebook upholds Trump's ban

The Facebook Oversight Board upheld Trump's suspension from Facebook and Instagram, four months after originally ousting him. However, the group of outside experts ruled it was not appropriate to impose an "indeterminate and standardless penalty" of indefinite suspension and instructed the company to review the matter within six months, possibly opening the door to Trump's return. Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs and communications, said the tech company would consider the board's decision and "determine an action that is clear and proportionate."

Former President Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook.

Judge orders Justice Department to release Trump obstruction memo

A judge ordered the release of a 2019 legal memo to a government accountability group, ruling the document prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr as he prepared to issue his conclusions did not qualify as protected attorney-client communications. In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson characterized the memo as a "strategic" document, asserting that Justice Department officials had come to a predetermined conclusion that Trump would not be charged with obstruction of justice. Jackson also criticized Barr for his handling of the Mueller report in the days after receiving it, saying his "characterization of what he’d hardly had time to skim, much less, study closely, prompted an immediate reaction, as politicians and pundits took to their microphones and Twitter feeds to decry what they feared was an attempt to hide the ball." The judge said the Justice Department has until May 17 to challenge the ruling.

Story continues

What everyone’s talking about

CDC outlook on COVID-19 turns around and now is 'quite hopeful' for summer

Hospitalizations and deaths should decline sharply by July if the nationwide vaccination program remains strong and community mitigation efforts are followed, according to a federal report. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, said variants remain a "wild card," but that so far the vaccines appear to work well against them. "Models once projecting really grim news now offer reasons to be quite hopeful for what the summer may bring," Walensky said at a White House briefing. "The sooner we get more and more people vaccinated, the sooner we will all get back to normal." However, the CDC notes that ignoring efforts such as masks and social distancing in some situations can lead to substantial increases in "severe COVID-19 outcomes," even with improved vaccination coverage.

Review board reverses firing of Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks

An Atlanta city review board reversed the decision to fire a police officer who faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Brooks. In its ruling, Atlanta's Civil Service Board said Garrett Rolfe "was not afforded his right to due process" in his firing "due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the (Atlanta City Code) and the information received during witnesses’ testimony." Rolfe, who is white, was fired from the Atlanta Police Department one day after he fatally shot Brooks, a Black man, in the parking lot of a Wendy's in June. Brooks was shot in the back as he ran away from Rolfe and another police officer after resisting arrest over a suspected DUI. Rolfe was charged with felony murder, with the case pending.

Rayshard Brooks video: Legal scholars break down key moments in shooting timeline.

In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta. Former Atlanta Police Officer, Rolfe's attorney said Thursday, April 22, 2021, that his client didn't get a chance to defend himself before he was fired for fatally shooting Brooks, a Black man who had been running away from two white officers after he resisted arrest and fired a stun gun at one of them. (Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)

Real quick

Peloton recalls all of its treadmills

Peloton has agreed to recall all of its treadmills and apologized for previously fighting the federal government's request to do so after the equipment came under scrutiny following the death of a 6-year-old child. In April, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers with small children or pets to stop using the Tread+ after the fitness company reported a child's death linked to the product. At the time, Peloton refused to issue a recall. But on Wednesday, the company reversed course and said it regretted its actions on the matter. It will recall all Peloton Tread+ and Tread treadmills, covering about 125,000 and 1,050 units, respectively, in the U.S. Peloton is working on a fix for the Tread which involves a loose touchscreen that can become detached from the device and fall.

Peloton says a child died after an accident involving a Tread+ treadmill

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Facebook Trump ban, Peloton recall, Rayshard Brooks shooting: Wednesday's news