Ban on new rural homes to avoid influx of walkers ‘defies all logic’

Countrylane in chiltern hills at dawn, Hertfordshire/Buckinghamshire border, England, UK. - Tony Eveling /Getty Images Contributor

Thousands of homes near the New Forest and Chilterns have been blocked by new rules that ban building because it might increase the number of people walking in the nearby countryside.

About 15,000 homes near the New Forest have been put on hold by advice from Natural England, the Government's nature adviser, that they are likely to increase visitor numbers.

The block, which was introduced after a Government-backed report, has been copied in the Chilterns, stopping plans to build a further 20,000 homes.

Councils in Winchester and Dorset are considering similar moves based on Natural England's advice, and housebuilders fear the phenomenon could spread across Britain, putting on hold plans for thousands more new homes.

A report by Government-funded consultants found that a development of homes in six boroughs within 8.5 miles of the New Forest could increase the number of visitors and dog walkers. Conservationists say more walkers could threaten populations of birds such as the Dartford warbler and nightjar.

Natural England elected to extend the block to nearby Fareham, contrary to the advice from consultants, prompting the council to complain.

"Preventing these new homes being built because some of their owners might visit national parks and forests 14km from their new homes clearly defies all logic," a spokesman for the Home Builders Federation said.

"We face an ever-worsening crisis of housing affordability and a difficult economic outlook, so giving anti-business quangos and their consultants carte blanche to scupper investments and threaten livelihoods seems particularly unwise right now."

Allison Potts, of Natural England, said. "[Our] role is to help local authorities take into account the potential environmental impacts of the proposed developments, when reaching a decision on planning permission."