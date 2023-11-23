Ban Leong Technologies (SGX:B26) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ban Leong Technologies Limited (SGX:B26) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Ban Leong Technologies' shares on or after the 28th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.006 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.024 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Ban Leong Technologies has a trailing yield of approximately 6.1% on its current stock price of SGD0.385. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Ban Leong Technologies can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Ban Leong Technologies paying out a modest 46% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Ban Leong Technologies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Ban Leong Technologies's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Ban Leong Technologies has delivered 7.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ban Leong Technologies? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that Ban Leong Technologies is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Ban Leong Technologies is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Ban Leong Technologies for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Ban Leong Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

