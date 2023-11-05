Ban Leong Technologies Limited's (SGX:B26) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Ban Leong Technologies (SGX:B26) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.2% over the last week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Ban Leong Technologies' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ban Leong Technologies is:

14% = S$6.1m ÷ S$45m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ban Leong Technologies' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Ban Leong Technologies' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Ban Leong Technologies' moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Ban Leong Technologies' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Ban Leong Technologies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ban Leong Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ban Leong Technologies has a three-year median payout ratio of 50%, which implies that it retains the remaining 50% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Ban Leong Technologies is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ban Leong Technologies' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Ban Leong Technologies.

