Ban on hidden airline charges expected in King’s Speech

Ministers want to clamp down on extra fees such as printing boarding passes

Airlines are to be banned from hitting holidaymakers with extra fees for printing boarding passes under laws being drafted by the Government.

Rishi Sunak is expected to use the King’s Speech on Tuesday to tackle “drip-pricing”, where companies advertise a lower price before inflating it with fees for luggage space, seat choice and printing out passes.

Companies such as Ryanair have become notorious for the practice, which can see tickets balloon well beyond their expected price when customers finally come to pay.

Downing Street wants to show how the freedoms that came from leaving the EU can be used to tackle the cost of living crisis, the Mail on Sunday reports.

The specifics of the proposals will be revealed by Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, in the forthcoming Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill reading.

‘We know people are fed up with finding hidden extra costs’

One source said: “The fees themselves wouldn’t be banned, but they couldn’t be ‘dripped in’ as you purchase your journey - to avoid people ending up paying more than they had intended.”

Another added: “We know people are fed up with finding hidden extra costs in their online shopping baskets.

“That’s why this Government is seizing the benefits of our Brexit freedoms by looking at new legal measures to keep more cash in people’s pockets and restoring honesty to retail pricing.”

Government officials believe that fees from similar practices across the travel, entertainment and hospitality industries cost consumers around £1.6billion every year.

Research from September found nearly three-quarters of transport websites, including rail and air, included hidden fees in the prices of their tickets.

Consumer group Which? said: “Customers need clear pricing upfront and should not find themselves having to pay for charges hidden until the checkout.”

A way of easing the cost of living burden

Mr Sunak announced he was concerned about hidden fees this summer and that his government was examining the issue as a way of easing the cost of living burden.

Story continues

He said: “I think we’re all probably anecdotally and individually aware of this practice.

“You just get more and more things added on to the cost of something as you move through a process and there’s just not the kind of price transparency that you’d expect.

“So we’re concerned about that. We want to make sure that we keep helping people with the cost of living.”

Other announcements in the King’s Speech, which will be the first to take place since 1951, are expected to include plans to restrict tents for the homeless and a phased ban on cigarette sales.