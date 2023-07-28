Ban on gas boilers in new homes may halt house-building, industry warns

The Government has proposed a de facto ban on gas boilers in new homes from 2025

A ban on gas boilers in new homes and a switch to heat pumps could stall housebuilding without urgent upgrades to the electricity grid, the industry has warned.

The Government has proposed a de facto ban on gas boilers in new homes from 2025 as part of its net zero plans.

It is backing heat pumps, which run on electricity, as their main replacement.

But the industry has this week written to the Prime Minister warning of potential problems in grid capacity, and calling for more clarity on the impending deadline, which is still in the consultation stages.

Housebuilders fear development could be stalled if the new rules come into force without additional investment in the electricity grid, which is facing long backlogs for connection.

The new homes gas boiler ban is among the policies that have come under scrutiny since the Government won the Uxbridge by-election, seen as a referendum on Ulez, the London scheme to tackle air pollution.

Steve Turner, from the Home Builders Federation, said: “Moving away from gas for heating will increase electricity usage and if there isn’t the grid capacity, we have seen elsewhere, the answer is to not allow any new housing.

“Digging up cables etc and adding substations isn’t something that you can do overnight. These are the kinds of issues we’ve been warning Government about for some years.”

The challenge of network demand

There are several challenges to meeting rising demand on the network, including a years-long backlog of connections of renewable energy generators, and a lack of local grid distribution.

Around 31 per cent of current projects that request to connect to the local distribution network need extra capacity on the transmission network, according to the Energy Networks Association (ENA), which represents the gas and electricity transmission industry.

A Midlands based developer was recently told by the local electricity distribution operator there was insufficient capacity to include 10 flats with electrical heating on a development, industry sources said. Ultimately, they were built with gas heating.

Last year, local authorities in West London warned that electricity for housebuilders may not be available until 2030, because of an increase in demand from local data centres.

New net zero homes will require four to five times the peak electricity capacity of current homes without EV chargers or heat pumps, according to industry estimates.

Electricity demand will increase by almost 50 per cent just to cover heat pumps by 2050, according to projections from the climate change committee, which advises Parliament.

A spokesman from the ENA said the issue was “a known concern and something that we are absolutely working to tackle”, adding: “Connections is a challenge, both for demand and generation. And as we see acceleration of renewables and acceleration of low carbon technologies as well that is challenge that we’re aware of and working on across the industry, Government and Ofgem.”

Mr Turner said the industry was not calling for a delay to the deadline for all new homes to be built to net zero standards.

“The industry can deliver on its commitments but it’s not just house builders that have challenges,” he said. “Energy providers in particular have a mammoth task on their hands to upgrade infrastructure if the new requirements are to be implementable, whilst maintaining housing supply.”

The industry has raised other concerns about their ability to install heat pumps in all new builds, including supply chains and a lack of installers and maintenance engineers.

Meeting the Government’s housebuilding targets of 300,000 new homes a year would mean nearly doubling the current installation rate of heat pumps, which hit 163,341 in 2022.

There are currently only about 3,000 trained heat pump engineers in the UK, but at least 27,000 will be needed in the next six years.

A government spokesman said: “We’re investing billions to improve energy efficiency across the country and the Future Homes Standard will lower emissions in new builds, deliver homes fit for the future and help reduce energy bills for people across the country.

“We’re also working closely with Ofgem and electricity network companies to ensure that networks can accommodate new connections, including housing developments, in a timely manner.”