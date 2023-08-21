Ban on award-winning headmaster overturned on appeal

Malcolm Drakes

A headmaster of an award-winning school who was found guilty of cheating on Sats exams is allowed to teach again after his ban was overturned.

Malcolm Drakes was said to have “excessively assisted” pupils at Broadford Primary School in Romford, East London, during national tests in May 2018.

The school received exceptional results and under his stewardship it gained an “outstanding” Ofsted rating and won the Times Educational Supplement School of the Year award. It was formerly under Ofsted special measures.

Mr Drakes was struck off in November 2022 following a misconduct hearing by the Teaching Regulatory Authority which ruled he and other teachers had unduly helped students with their papers.

But despite upholdings its findings of “misconduct of a serious nature”, the Teaching Regulatory Authority quashed its previous judgment on Aug 18 after citing Drakes’ “exceptional contribution to teaching and education”.

The decision came after Mr Drakes appealed the initial ruling to the High Court.

David Oatley, the Teaching Regulatory Authority decision maker, said Mr Drakes would no longer be banned from the profession and that publication of the findings was a sufficient penalty.

Mr Drakes had “indicated” to students whether their answers were correct on key stage 2 maths and English Sats tests. This included him phonetically pronouncing words such as architect and descendant.

He said “‘arc-i-tect’ and ‘d-e-send-ant’ to assist pupils” with spelling, according to the authority.

He was also found to have allowed other staff members to assist year six students in the same manner.

But the scandal was exposed by a whistleblower faculty member who videoed staff helping students during assessments.

Mr Drakes stepped down from his role at the school in December 2018 by “mutual agreement” ahead of the first hearing. He then worked as an associate principal at an “underperforming academy”, as well in a leadership consultant role at Harris Federation education charity.

‘Dishonest and lacked integrity’

He accepted his actions were “dishonest and lacked integrity” and amounted to unacceptable professional conduct which may bring teachers into disrepute at the hearing in November 2022.

The exams were annulled by the Standards Testing Agency following the complaint amid worries that giving pupils excessive help would lead to grade inflation.

The panel’s recommendation of a prohibition order was then accepted by the Secretary of State for Education.

But the Teaching Regulatory Authority has now overturned its decision to ban him after he appealed the decision to the High Court.

It was forced to convene a second hearing after the court ruled the misconduct panel had “wrongly stated” there was “no material before them” regarding Mr Drakes’ intention to change his future behaviour related to the cheating.

At the fresh hearing a new panel was offered references to his “exceptional contribution” to teaching from those who were aware of the allegations, including Harris Federation and former Broadford staff.

In its final judgment the panel found Drakes had “demonstrated significant remorse” after seeing the impact of his actions on former pupils and staff.

