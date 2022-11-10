Bamboos Market Size, Industry Revenue, Analysis & Research Outlook (2022-2029) | Bamboos Industry Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in bamboos market are Bamboo Village Company Limited, Kerala, State Bamboo Corporation Ltd, Moso International B.V, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd, Smith & Fong Co Inc, EcoPlanet Bamboo, Dasso Industrial Group Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Shanyou Industry Co. Ltd, Jiangxi Kangda Bamboo Ware Group Co., Ltd, Higuera Hardwoods LLC, China Bambro Textile Company Limited, Southern Bamboo Inc, Teragren LLC and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, The global bamboos market size is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the Bamboos Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the Global Bamboos Market.

The increasing government initiatives for bamboo production are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insight, The growing adoption of bamboo in the wood & furniture industry is expected to aid the market growth.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bamboos-market-102314

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By End-Use and Regional

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Global Bamboos Market:

  • Bamboo Village Company Limited

  • Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd.

  • Moso International B.V.

  • Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd.

  • Smith & Fong Co Inc.

  • EcoPlanet Bamboo

  • Dasso Industrial Group Co., Ltd

  • Jiangxi Shanyou Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Jiangxi Kangda Bamboo Ware Group Co., Ltd.

  • Higuera Hardwoods LLC

  • China Bambro Textile Company Limited

  • Southern Bamboo Inc.

  • Teragren LLC

  • ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD

  • Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bamboos-market-102314

Market Driver:

Increasing Bamboo Cultivation to Reinforce Market

The growing government support for expanding the bamboo industry is expected to bolster the market's healthy growth. For instance, in April, 2018, the Government of India restructured National Bamboo Mission to promote the bamboo sector's holistic growth in India. This mission includes increasing bamboo cultivation and marketing and steps supporting the setting up of new nurseries and strengthening existing ones.

The mission also includes making arrangements to increase the availability of quality planting materials in India's states. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of bamboos due to its eco-friendly nature is expected to intensify the market's growth. For instance, bamboo absorbs carbon dioxide and releases 35% more oxygen than its equivalent stand of hardwood trees. Also, it needs no fertilizer or pesticides for growth that makes it a low input-high output plant.

Moreover, bamboo has been used for centuries for a variety of applications. Economically, bamboo serves as a superior substitute to wood. There are about 1,200 species of bamboo. Besides, the rising population is expected to contribute positively to market growth.

However, durability constraints and the wide adoption of synthetic materials is expected to dampen the market growth. Similarly, deforestation activities are expected to hamper market growth.

The report on the bamboos market reveals:

  • Prominent insights into the industry

  • Essential data with in-depth research

  • Factors exhibiting market growth

  • A comprehensive study of main regions

  • Prime developments in the industry

Regional Analysis:

Favorable Harvest Conditions to Propel Market in The Middle East and Africa

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand gradually. The high consumption and production in China, India, Indonesia, and other neighboring countries are expected to foster growth in the Asia Pacific. Bamboo is popularly knowns as ‘Poor man’s timber’ due to its low-cost harvest conditions.
The bamboo market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to experience a boom due to promotional activities by the government in African countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon. North America is expected to observe a moderate growth rate due to the increasing adoption in the wood and furniture industry.

Europe is expected to proliferate due to the economic and structural attractiveness provided by the bamboos. Some of these structures include Madrid International Airport (Bamboo ceiling), Parking Garage, The Hague, Netherlands, etc. Brazil is home to the largest natural reserve of bamboos, with an estimated 18 million bamboo hectares.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/bamboos-market-102314

Key highlights of the report

  • Bamboo Products market prophesies all hinted segments, sub-segments, and regional market

  • Bamboo Products market share appraisals for the country and regional level segments

  • Bamboo Products Market tendencies that involve product and technological analysis, drivers and constraints, PORTER’s five forces analysis

  • Premeditated advice in essential business segments based on the market estimations

For Prepare TOC Our Analyst Deep Researched the Following Things:

Report Overview: It includes major players of the Bamboos Market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.
Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the Bamboos Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the Bamboos Market are discussed.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the Bamboos Market

Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bamboos-market-102314

 Check out more Related Insights:

Beverage Packaging Market Expected Worth USD 177.04 Billion by 2026 | Global Beverage Packaging Industry Share, Size, Trends, Outlook and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Castor Oil Derivatives Market to Reach USD 1,429.7 Million by 2027; Significant Demand for Organically Produced Cosmetics to Aid Development, states Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl