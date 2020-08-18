Bamboos Market to Reach at US$ 12 Bn by 2029; Disruption in Fresh Bamboo Supplies During Covid-19 Outbreak to Hurt Short Term Growth, says Future Market Insights

The bamboos market is highly fragmented, with numerous small-scale, regional players. Government aid will be critical for the survival of these businesses through the coronavirus crisis

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / The global bamboos market is projected to display strong growth between 2019 and 2029, to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 12 billion. On the other hand, the industry is likely to be strongly affected in the short term, largely owing to lockdown restrictions imposed on nations around the world which has impacted supplies of fresh bamboo to end use industries. The market is expected to display gradual recovery owing to economic uncertainty arising from the outbreak.

"Applications in the textile and furnishings industry are key contributors to revenue in the bamboos market. Environmental and sustainability awareness among consumers have been major influencers. Use in food as an immune boosting ingredient has gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic creating opportunities for market players," states the FMI analyst.

Bamboos Market- Critical Takeaways

Paper and pulp applications for bamboo material has increased substantially with growing importance being given to sustainability initiatives in the sector.

Consumption of food and nutraceutical products comprising bamboo has increased, driven by high nutrition and low-calorie formulation profiles.

Asia Pacific remains the leading market for bamboos, driven by large-scale cultivation and exports, in addition to favorable government policies towards the industry.

Bamboos Market- Drivers

Niche application in the infrastructure construction sector as sustainable building material increases demand for bamboo.

Major contributions from the bamboo industry towards job generation and environmental efforts has generated favor among consumers and governments.

Bamboos Market- Restraints

Applications of potentially toxic chemicals in bamboo processing operations, and associated regulations hinder market growth.

Extinction of bamboo species has been a major area of concern for market players.

Coronavirus Impact on Bamboos Market

The global bamboos industry has had to face significant challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. Lack of adequate fresh bamboo supplies, owing to transport and logistical disruptions from lockdowns has hurt market prospects. Lower disposable incomes have reduced demand from bamboo product consumers. Furthers, shut down of food service businesses has also hurt demand for edible bamboo. Financial support for small scale players from governments will be essential to their survival.

Competitive Landscape

EcoPlanet Bamboo, Moso International B.V., Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo Australia Pvt. Ltd., and Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd. are some of the leading participants in the bamboos market.

Players in the Bamboos market have been found to expand operations geographically through strategic acquisitions and through government collaborations to consolidate supply and distribution networks.

For instance, EcoPlanet Bamboo has announced the expansion of its operations into South Africa, with the acquisition of SA Bamboo. Further, Heijinghe Biotechnology Co., Ltd has opened a new bamboo shoot processing plant in collaboration with the government in China's Zhenxiong County. Also, the government of Assam in India has announced the development of a Bamboo Industrial Park, which will open to market players in 2021.

About the Study

The study offers readers an assessment of the bamboos market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the bamboos market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to end use industry (wood & furniture, construction, food, pulp & paper, textile, agriculture, and others) in four regions (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa).

