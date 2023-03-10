This outrageous Amazon cheese board is the best way to be a fancy adult host on a gremlin budget

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nothing feels more fancy and adult than a cheese board. By displaying a cheese board, you’re telling your guests that you’ve moved on from your red Solo cup days and, yes, you would love to join their book club.

Designing the perfect cheese board is like art, and every perfect cheese board needs the actual canvas. In my professional opinion as a cheese and cured meats enthusiast, a bad serving platter can throw off the whole vibe.

Enter: This completely extra and larger-than-life Amazon cheese board.

Amazon Cheese Board Whip out this cheese board the next time your parents are in town and they will actually think you have your life together. $70 at Amazon

Made of eco-friendly materials, this cheese board comes with a set of four cheese knives, two removable ceramic bowls, two removable ceramic plates, a wine opener, forks and a whole extra round tray so all of your snacks can be neat and organized. Basically, it’s a bonkers value.

This cheese board isn’t just a cheese board with drawers, crevices, and space for every fancy(ish) cheese you can fit in your Trader Joe’s basket. The white markers and slate labels are the shining stars of the cheese board. Labels!

Besides the obvious aesthetic benefits of the Amazon cheese board, reviewers say that the craftsmanship is top-tier. Most Amazon reviewers said they received it as a housewarming, wedding or engagement gift. So, if you’re struggling, I think you’ve just found the perfect gift.

Cheers to being fancy on a budget!

