Bamber hails Campbell as a 'star for the future'

, a pair of ruthless passes either side of the final Safety Car deciding the race in his favour.

The first was on BMW driver Chaz Mostert at The Chase, Campbell forcing the Schnitzer M6 wide to grab third place.

A textbook move on Raffaele Marciello to take second was then followed by a second door-bashing pass, this time on Jake Dennis in the Aston Martin at Forrest's Elbow to take the lead of the race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Bamber, who himself was making his GT3 debut as a team owner, the stint was a line-in-the-sand moment for Campbell.

.

"He was pushing every lap. And it was hot in the car; you could see he was exhausted on the podium.

"What a talent to do that. He sort of rose the team all weekend. He led it for is.

"I think he's a big star for the future, as we saw [by how he] drove today."

#912 EBM Porsche 911 GT3-R: Dirk Werner, Dennis Olsen, Matt Campbell

#912 EBM Porsche 911 GT3-R: Dirk Werner, Dennis Olsen, Matt Campbell Alexander Trienitz

Alexander Trienitz