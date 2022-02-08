Bamber Gascoigne: Original University Challenge presenter dies at 87

Gascoigne presented University Challenge throughout its original run on ITV between 1962 and 1987

Former University Challenge presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has died at the age of 87, his representatives have confirmed.

Gascoigne was the original presenter of the quiz show from 1962 to 1987.

He also presented the 1977 ITV documentary series The Christians and wrote several books.

Gascoigne died at his home in Richmond in Surrey after a short illness and is survived by his wife Christina, to whom he was married for more than 50 years.

He is best known for University Challenge and his famous catchphrases on the show such as "Fingers on buzzers", "Your starter for 10" and "I'll have to hurry you."

Broadcaster and former University Challenge contestant Stephen Fry led the tributes on Twitter, writing: "Oh no, not Bamber. He was so kind and warm to us students who sat nervously at those desks. Such an elegant, intelligent man."

Bamber Gascoigne on the University Challenge set in 1968

Paul Sinha, star of ITV's quiz show The Chase, tweeted: "[Gascoigne's] effortless erudition, making whole swathes of impenetrable knowledge seem cheerfully accessible, was totally inspiring to this kid of the 80s. Sadly we may never see his like on our screens again."

Former University Challenge contestant Bobby Seagull wrote: "Farewell Bamber Gascoigne... He set the tone for one of the best UK TV quiz shows. Scholarly, gentle and yet commanding, he joins the pantheon of great gameshow hosts. We shall miss you. RIP Bamber."

The show aired on ITV between 1962 and 1987 before being revived on the BBC in 1994 with Jeremy Paxman as the quiz master.

Gascoigne found cult fame after an episode of anarchic sitcom The Young Ones was named after him - titled Bambi - in 1984.

The League of Gentleman star and Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss played Gascoigne in the 2006 film Starter for Ten.

Author David Nicholls, who wrote the book the film was based on, posted on Twitter: "Very sad to see this. Bamber was a big part of my TV childhood and was very gracious about his fictional cameo in Starter For Ten. He came to the book launch and left me quite starstruck."

Story continues

Gascoigne died at his home in Richmond following a short illness

Gascoigne also wrote and presented the 1990 Channel 4 TV series The Great Moghuls, about the Moghul Empire of India, and created an online history encyclopaedia called HistoryWorld.

More recently, his Surrey home has become familiar to fans of the BBC comedy Ghosts.

He inherited West Horsley Place - which is known as Button House in the series - from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, in 2014.

The 15th Century house is also home to Grange Park Opera's summer festival.

Gascoigne also co-wrote the 1950s musical revue Share My Lettuce, which showcased rising stars Kenneth Williams and Dame Maggie Smith.

He was born in London and won scholarships to Eton and Magdalene College, Cambridge, where he met his wife.

The TV host was appointed CBE in 2018 for services to the arts.