Bamba's 24 points lead Texas over Iowa State 73-57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Mo Bamba was mad when he ripped down a rebound and went back for a two-handed dunk punctuated by a yell and a fist pump.

Mad about getting blocked a minute earlier, and still mad about a humiliating loss at No. 7 West Virginia two days earlier.

''Our motto coming into this was, 'Somebody has to pay for it,''' the Longhorns freshman forward said. ''Unfortunately for Iowa State, it was them.''

Bamba scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Longhorns bounced back from the blowout defeat with a steady 73-57 win over Iowa State on Monday night. Texas led the entire way after a quick start, then shut the door defensively in the final three minutes to snuff out any hopes of a Cyclones rally.

Texas (13-7, 4-4) needed the victory in a big way. The 35-point loss at West Virginia was the worst of coach Shaka Smart's career. Another loss Monday night could have put the Longhorns back on the bottom of the Big 12, where they finished last season.

At 6-foot-11 with long arms and quick hands, Bamba has been a force under the basket on both ends of the court. The nation's second-leading shot blocker had three more against the Cyclones, had two steals, and even stepped out to make two 3-pointers, a season high.

Kerwin Roach II added 22 points for Texas. Roach made four 3-pointers and teamed with Bamba with assists on a layup and dunk early to spark the Longhorns' offense.

''It carried over through the whole game,'' Roach said. ''We kept the lead and coach emphasized coming out to a good start.''

Texas led by nine at halftime and stretched it to 13 early in the second. The Cyclones rallied to get within seven before the Longhorns went to Bamba for a layup and Dylan Osetkowski tipped away a pass to start a fast break that Roach finished for a 47-36 Texas lead.