Bamba leads Texas to 66-50 victory over Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Texas coach Shaka Smart wanted both his team and star freshman Mohamed Bamba to ratchet up their play heading into conference play.

He got his wish on both counts. Bamba had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Longhorns to a 66-50 victory over Alabama Friday night.

Texas (9-3) scored 12 straight points to pull away down the stretch at Legacy Arena, about an hour from campus for the Crimson Tide (8-4).

''It's big for us just from momentum,'' Smart said. ''We haven't been at our best the last few times out.

''We wanted to come in here and be aggressive and really try to go at Alabama because we knew they were going to go at us.''

The 6-foot-11 Bamba, the nation's No. 3 shot blocker, made 7 of 10 shots for Texas. His putback dunk helped turn back a rally attempt by the Tide.

''I challenged him a lot tonight because I think he has more in him than he's shown earlier this year and I think he took a step in terms of playing hard,'' Smart said.

Matt Coleman scored 13 points and Kerwin Roach Jr. added 11 points and five assists. Dylan Osetkowski had eight points, seven below his season average, on 3-of-11 shooting.

John Petty led Alabama with 14 points. Daniel Giddens scored 10. Freshman Collin Sexton, the SEC's leading scorer, scored eight points on 4-of-12 shooting. He came in averaging nearly 22 points, but did have five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Alabama coach Avery Johnson said he didn't try to put a positive spin on the performance with his players. ''I just told the team true, we weren't very good,'' he said.

''(The Longhorns) were mentally tougher,'' Johnson added. ''They shared the ball a little bit more. They had consistent energy. We just didn't have it. I'm very disappointed, disappointed with this loss, disappointed with our body language, our lack of movement. All correctible errors.''