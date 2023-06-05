Bam Margera ‘placed on psychiatric hold after public breakdown’, report says

Bam Margera has been placed on psychiatric hold (File picture) (Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

Bam Margera has been placed on psychiatric hold just days after threatening to “smoke crack until I’m dead” unless he could see his son, according to a report.

The Jackass star, 43, went missing earlier this week after posting a video to social media attacking his ex-wife Nikki Boyd for not letting him see his son Phoenix.

TMZ reported that the skateboarder had been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold by police in Los Angeles on Sunday after officers found him acting erratically at Trejo’s Tacos.

The outlet said Margera had been acting erratically and slurring his speech.

A 5150 hold means that Margera can be held in a mental health facility by law for up to 72 hours.

On Thursday, Margera posted a video on Instagram claiming that his ex-wife would not let him see his son Phoenix. The pair split up in 2021 and she filed for divorce in February this year.

He said: “I haven't seen Phoenix in two ****ing months and I'm so ****ing fed up I cry every day. I miss him so much and I wake up every day and knowing that I probably won't get to talk to him or see him.

“So yes Nikki drives me to ****ing drink, so does my ****ing mom and so does my ****ing pep-talking dad who tells me nothing but I am a ****ing fat loser piece of **** drug addict.

“I'm going to smoke crack down with the bums at the boardwalk until I'm dead unless you deliver me ****ing Phoenix. Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix.”

Margera has not seen his son since March 29 and is not able to communicate with him electronically, his lawyer has said.

The actor’s brother Jess had tweeted on Sunday morning asking locals to get in touch if they saw his sibling.

“If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately,” he wrote.

“I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it's a whole huge process and I don't think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help.”

Margera originally featured on the infamous Jackass series on MTV, which saw Johnny Knoxville and his friends carry out stunts and pranks on each other in public.