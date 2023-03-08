Bam Margera Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge After Allegedly Kicking Woman at Calif. Home

Bam Margera

Bam Margera is facing a charge of domestic violence after an arrest on Thursday in San Diego County.

The 43-year-old allegedly kicked a woman at a home in the 25000 block of Jesmond Dene Rd. in an incorporated area of Escondido, California, according to a statement released to PEOPLE by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m.

Margera, whose real name is Brandon Cole, was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility for corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.

He was released Friday just after 1 p.m. after posting $50,000 bail.

Lt. Ryan Wisniewski, with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, tells PEOPLE Margera is due in court this Thursday.

The district attorney could choose to reduce or drop charges at the hearing, Wisniewski says.

It's unclear if Margera has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The former Jackass and Viva La Bam star has had a difficult year including multiple rehab stints and a pending divorce and custody battle.

Margera's estranged wife Nicole "Nikki" Boyd filed for divorce in February after separating in September 2021. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Boyd also requested to have legal and physical custody of the pair's 5-year-old son, Phoenix. Through the terms she is seeking, she wants Margera to have visitation rights as long as it's in the Los Angeles County region.

Margera was noticeably absent from 2022's Jackass Forever after being fired. The firing led to a wrongful termination lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed by Margera in April 2022.

"It's really heartbreaking," Knoxville told Variety in January 2022 of Margera's absence from all but one stunt in the film. "I love Bam. We all love Bam. He's our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs because we all care about him a lot."

