Bam Adebayo's clutch rejection amazes fellow NBA players: 'Block of the year!'

Heat big man Bam Adebayo delivered a remarkable Game 1 defensive stop in the final seconds of overtime Tuesday against the Celtics, denying forward Jayson Tatum at the rim to seal a 117-114 win.

With about five seconds remaining and Miami up two points, Tatum blew past Jimmy Butler on the perimeter and appeared ready for an easy game-tying slam. Instead, Adebayo rotated over and swatted the attempt. Adebayo then secured the rebound and hit a free throw at the other end.

NBA players tuned into the Eastern Conference finals opener were enamored by the effort from the young center, who is one of the most improved players in the league.

BAM BLOCKS TATUM.



Possibly the defensive play of 2020 gives the Heat a series advantage.pic.twitter.com/noCoE66OGN



— Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 16, 2020

MORE: Chris Bosh wants NCAA to mandate Election Day break for student-athletes

Here are some of the NBA player reactions on social media to Adebayo's block:

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Yes BAM — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) September 16, 2020

Bam with the big block — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) September 16, 2020

Bam just had the best block of the year‼️ — Kev (@KevKnox) September 16, 2020

Wow . That was incredible . Timing and block with the left for the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

big time block — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 16, 2020