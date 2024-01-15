Bam Adebayo stars as the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-87

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, helping the Miami Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-87 on Sunday night.

Tyler Herro made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Miami, which never trailed. Duncan Robinson had 19 points, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 before departing early in the second quarter because of a groin strain.

The Heat went 11 for 25 from 3-point range while completing a four-game sweep of the regular-season series against Charlotte. They also won their 22nd straight game at home against Southeast Division opponents.

Terry Rozier scored 26 points for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Miles Bridges finished with 20 points.

The Hornets have dropped five in a row and 16 of 17 overall.

The Associated Press