Baltimore takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with New York

Baltimore Orioles (20-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (24-21, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Dean Kremer (1-0, 1.50 ERA) New York: Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 5.72 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Yankees are 15-13 against teams from the AL East. New York's team on-base percentage of .332 leads the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .410.

The Orioles are 11-16 against opponents from the AL East. The Baltimore offence has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .355.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 16 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 18 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: ( tumour ), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

