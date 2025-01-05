Baltimore Ravens win AFC North for the second straight season

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North title for the second straight season with a 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes, one to Mark Andrews in the second quarter and another to Rashod Bateman as they opened a 21-3 lead in the third.

Jackson finished the regular season with 217 yards as he chases a third MVP award.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after being injured (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The game was not all smooth sailing for the Ravens with receiver Zay Flowers taken off in the second quarter with an injury to his right knee.

Jordan Akins grabbed a touchdown pass from Bailey Zappe to narrow the gap to 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

But Derrick Henry closed things out with two touchdown runs, the second from 43 yards, to seal the win.

The Ravens will now open the play-offs on home soil against the Los Angeles Chargers or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Victory in their last four matches saw the Ravens overturn a two-game deficit on the Steelers to claim the divisional crown.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Gene J Puskar/AP)

The Steelers failed to impress again, heading to the play-offs on a four-game losing streak after they were beaten by the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception, ending his NFL record of consecutive games with at least 250 yards passing and three touchdowns.

His efforts did secure a fifth straight win for the Bengals, who ended the regular season with five straight wins as they reached 9-8 and kept their play-off hopes alive

They will grab the final AFC wildcard spot if the Denver Broncos lose to top seeded Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins fail to beat the New York Jets on Sunday.