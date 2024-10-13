Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Baltimore Ravens will play the Washington Commanders this Sunday, here's how to watch. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders, currently ranked #1 in the NFC East, will hit the road for an inter-conference game against the AFC's Baltimore Ravens. The Commanders' only loss this season was in their very first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; a win this week will put them on a five-game winning streak. Here’s all the info you need about today's Beltway Bowl game between the Ravens vs. Commanders during the NFL's Week 6. You can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Ravens vs. Commanders game:

Date: October 13, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: Ravens vs. Commanders

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Ravens vs. Commanders game on?

The Commanders will visit the Ravens this Sunday, Oct. 13 airing live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Ravens vs. Commanders game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

2024 NFL season Week 6 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 10

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 13

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears: 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans vs, New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinatti Bengals vs. New York Giants: 8:20 p.m. NBC)

Monday, Oct. 14

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

More ways to watch NFL games this season:

