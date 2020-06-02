Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti donating $1 million to ‘support social justice reform’ in Baltimore

A second NFL owner donated $1 million toward social justice reform on Monday in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the massive protests that have swept the country in the past week.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti pledged a $1 million donation to “support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community,” the team announced on Twitter.

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens have jointly committed funds to support social justice reform throughout the Baltimore community. A committee of current and former players will determine which Baltimore-area programs will directly benefit: pic.twitter.com/wvBIHKUIfi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 1, 2020

“There is nothing I can say to ease the pain felt by African American communities across our country. No words will repair the damage that has been done,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “Like many people, I am sickened, disheartened and shaken by the acts of racism that continue to overwhelm our society. The most recent killing, involving George Floyd, is yet another tragic example of the discrimination that African Americans face each day.”

Floyd was killed in police custody last week, and video of his arrest — which showed a white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck while Floyd yelled out, “I can’t breathe” — quickly went viral. That former officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and arrested, and is facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

His death has sparked days of consistent protests and riots in cities across the country, which continued on Monday night.

Bisciotti is just the latest prominent figure in the NFL to speak out after Floyd’s death. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a short statement on Saturday, however it didn’t go over too well with many fans and even some players on social media.

The Ravens are at least the second team to make such a donation in the wake of Floyd’s death. The San Francisco 49ers made a similar $1 million donation to both local and national organizations helping to make societal change on Saturday night.

“Now, more than ever, we must all strengthen our pursuit of positive change, as we stand with peaceful protestors around the country,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “We must all seek to understand by listening better and learning more. We must all discover new ways to unite. We must all work to break the cycle of systematic racial injustice." “Our players have been — and will continue to be — at the forefront of this change. We believe in their commitment to furthering social justice and invoking meaningful change. We stand side by side with them, in full support.”

The Ravens are the latest team to make a donation following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, which has sparked widespread protests across the country. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

