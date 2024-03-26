Baltimore Ravens and Orioles Offer Support After Bridge Collapse: 'Together We Will Get Through This'

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being hit by a container ship at about 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, sending multiple vehicles into the river

Baltimore's football and baseball teams are sending their support to those affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The Baltimore Orioles shared a sentimental message to the Baltimore community in a post on X, saying that they were sending their “thoughts and prayers” to those affected by the accident — and thanked the first responders for their hard work.

“We are devastated by the news of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and send our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by this tragedy,” the MLB team wrote. “We thank the brave first responders and the men and women actively working on rescue efforts.”

"Baltimore, we’re a tight-knit and resilient city. Together we will get through this,” the Orioles added.

The Baltimore Ravens also posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), voicing their support to those involved in the incident and sharing a hopeful message that the community will “stand together in the aftermath of this tragic event.”

“Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by the horrible Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse early this morning,” the NFL team said in its post.

The Ravens continued, “We are grateful for the first responders and local leaders who are on the scene to lead the search and rescue efforts and to support those families who have been the most directly impacted.”

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River shortly after being hit by a large container ship at about 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The collapse sent several vehicles into the river and was being described as a "mass casualty multi-agency incident,” according to reports.

During an early morning press conference, Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace shared that at least two people were rescued from the water, including one who was transported to the hospital in "serious condition."

Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright told WTOP that at least seven vehicles had fallen into the river and a dive team had been deployed to help rescue those in the water. Wallace said authorities are continuing to search the water and the deck of the ship for upwards of seven people.

“We are still very much in an active search and rescue posture at this point, and we will continue to be for some time,” Wallace said, per CNN.

“Over the next 8-12 hours, you can expect to continue to see our air and maritime assets functioning in the water and in the air above,” he continued. “We need to do a damage assessment of the ship itself before we can board that ship and we need to continue our subsurface search which [includes using] different types of sonar.”



