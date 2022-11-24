Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) hit the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

The Ravens have gotten contributions from everywhere this season. Several players like tight end Isaiah Likely and receivers Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson have stepped up in recent weeks. It has helped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pilot the team atop the AFC North standings.

The Jaguars have improved under head coach Doug Pederson. The overall record is a bit deceiving as Jacksonville has lost each game by 10 or fewer points. Rookie running back Travis Etienne continues to shine. He ranks 10th in rushing and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Jaguars Week 12 game:

Ravens at Jaguars odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL Week 12 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 27, Jaguars 18

Baltimore has been an unsteady play this season, failing to hold onto leads and playing down to lesser competition. Jacksonville, however, has been worse, and has covered only one of its last seven games.

Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 27-20 win over the Raiders.
Safid Deen: Ravens 27, Jaguars 21

Lamar Jackson was sick while Mark Andrews came from injury last week, and the Ravens barely got by the Panthers last week. They’ll be back to normal, like the playoff team we know they can be, when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 30, Jaguars 20

The first-place Ravens chase a fifth straight victory and can move to 5-1 on the road by disposing of the Jaguars, who are at least keeping many of their games close.

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 30, Jaguars 24

Nate Davis: Ravens 25, Jaguars 17

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 25, Jaguars 17

